Wenger denies Arsenal have history of late collapses

Arsene Wenger has dismissed suggestions Arsenal have traditionally blown chances to win the Premier League title in the latter stages of seasons.

Arsenal go to Manchester United on Sunday for the first of seven games in 21 days, with Wenger admitting it is the “key” period of the season.

Wenger even said he agreed with the “squeaky bum time” description used by former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but the Frenchman would feel under far greater position were Arsenal not challenging for the title at this stage.

“He is right,” said Wenger. “[But] the real pressure is if you are not in this position. To be 10 points or 15 points behind – that is a big pressure.”

On the notion that Arsenal traditionally fade at the end of a season, Wenger added: “It is true we have lost once or twice the championship, but you could say that about Manchester United as well, [or] any team.

“We usually finish strongly in the second part of the season. The players are focused. They do not look at what happened five years ago. The history of the results creates bonding. Positive results creates bonding so let’s create the positive results.”

Wenger says Alexis Sanchez is “conscious of his struggles”, but the Gunners boss is confident all of his players will find their best form in the crucial part of the season.

“They will all get back (to their best),” said Wenger. “We have to raise our level at the right moment. You want to raise your level and after, individually, the players will benefit from that.

“When we attack well, Sanchez will be very dangerous so we have to focus on attacking well together and after that it’s important to remember that we worked very hard to be in this position.

“At half-time against Leicester (losing 1-0), we were eight points behind them. Today we are two points behind. We have to take advantage of that.”