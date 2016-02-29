Leicester boss without ‘extraordinary’ Kante for two matches

Leicester midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the title-chasing Foxes’ next two matches.

The 24-year-old came off in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich and is set to miss Leicester’s game against West Brom and Watford.

The Foxes are two points clear at the top of the Premier League and host the Baggies on Tuesday.

Andy King is expected to replace him but boss Claudio Ranieri feels Kante will not return before they head to Watford on Saturday.

He said: “We lose him for the next two matches. I hope only two. It’s a little painful, he suffered during all of the season and now we want to give him some rest. Two matches and he can restart.

“All the season he had a problem with the other leg and now this time the new leg. Maybe he made a compensation and charged too much on the other leg.

“He has been extraordinary but I am very confident because we played King and he has started very well. I am very confident with him.

“Let me now play and then I will tell you what I will lose (from Kante). N’Golo recovers a lot of balls but not only this, he starts the counter-attack. I am very confident Drinky (Danny Drinkwater) and Kingy could be the same, they are doing very well.”

Kante has featured in every league game for the Foxes this season, making 30 appearances and scoring once in November’s 2-1 win over Watford.

Leicester face Albion two points ahead of Tottenham in the league after Spurs’ 2-1 comeback victory over Swansea on Sunday with Arsenal five points behind after losing 3-2 at Manchester United.

Ranieri, though, insisted he is not interested in their rivals’ results and paid little attention to events at White Hart Lane and Old Trafford.

“I was with my family, I didn’t watch, when I came back I was very focused on West Brom. It’s always important what we are doing, not the others,” he said.