£90m Monaco star begs Liverpool, Arsenal to make summer move

Monaco star Thomas Lemar has admitted his disappointment that he was denied a move to Liverpool or Arsenal last summer.

The France international was linked with a £90million move to either Anfield or the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2017/18 season.

However, no move to the Premier League ever materialised, with Monaco reportedly even rejecting a final £92m from Arsenal on deadline day.

The 22-year-old has claimed that he was disappointed at not getting a move, but has opened the door for Liverpool or the Gunners to return.

“Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed,” he told Telefoot. “Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it.

“I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

