’92 points is incredible, it is in our hands’ – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has hailed his Manchester City side for reaching 92 points after they beat Burnley 1-0 to regain top spot in the Premier League.

The champions benefited from goalline technology as top scorer Sergio Aguero was ruled to have forced the ball over the line by a mere 29.5mm just after the hour on a tense afternoon at Turf Moor.

The result took City a point clear of Liverpool with just two games remaining for each side in a a compelling title race.

Guardiola told BBC: “We didn’t concede one shot on target or one corner, we are a small team but we are smart, in the first half the pitch was so dry and it was slow but in the second half we knew we had to score our goal.

“We controlled the long ball and we had chances to score the second goal – in the last minutes anything can happen, always it is difficult if you cannot close the game.

“In the first half we didn’t create too much but of course it is what it is, we knew in these kind of games you play with intention and 92 points is incredible – it is in our hands, we must win our next two games and our next one against Leicester.”