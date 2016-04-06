Mbokani yet to confirm international future, say DR Congo

Dieumerci Mbokani has yet to officially confirm he no longer wishes to be selected for DR Congo, according to CFF president Constant Omari, who also wants an apology from the Norwich striker.

Mbokani was at Zaventem Airport in Brussels during the terror attacks on March 22, and although he was unhurt, the 30-year-old decided against travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo for two African Nations Cup qualifiers against Angola.

Congo team-mate Cedric Bakambu, the Villarreal forward, had been booked on the same plane as Mbokani, but took an alternative flight to arrive in Kinshasa the next day.

Omari has suggested Mbokani, on loan with the Canaries from Dynamo Kiev, could face sanctions for not joining up with the international squad.

Mbokani reportedly told a Congolese radio station he “always have problems with the CFF” and that he had decided to “stop with the national team”, claiming their “treatment unfair” after supposedly not receiving a call from the CFF vice-president Theo Binamungu.

Omari, though, insists there has yet been no official contact from Mbokani, who scored in Norwich’s 3-2 Barclays Premier League win over Newcastle at Carrow Road on his return to domestic action.

“He hasn’t been in touch directly with the CFF to say he’s quitting international football. I’ve only read the reports in the press like everyone else,” Omari told Sky Sports News HQ.

“It’s not for Mbokani to quit international football. You can’t just get up in the morning and decide you’re not playing for your country anymore. It’s up to the national selectors if they want to pick him.

“No door has been closed, but if he wants to play international football again then he’d have to apologise and explain his actions. Mbokani has shown disrespect for the national side over the situation.

“Mbokani shouldn’t have been caught up in the terror attacks since the ticket the FA had bought for him was to fly 24 hours before, but he decided to change the ticket, without explaining why.

“If he had respected the ticket the national team had sent, he would have arrived.

“The national coordinator did call back, Mbokani picked up, heard the voice, then hung up and hasn’t been in touch again since.”