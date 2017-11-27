£98m Inter Milan star responds to Real Madrid speculation

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has responded to talk suggesting he is a transfer target for Real Madrid.

The Argentina forward has been impressing in Serie A this season and his brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cagliari took his season’s tally to 15.

That has grabbed the attention of Real, who have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old by Spanish outlet Marca.

Icardi is contracted to Inter until 2021 and has release clause in his contract of £98million, but he is not thinking of a transfer.

“I am relaxed, I am only making the most of the work of the whole team. We are in November and it is still early to talk about transfers,” Icardi told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“If I receive a phone call from Real Madrid, I won’t answer.

“I do what I have to do on the field and then there are other people who take care of these matters.”

When questioned further, he added: “You know what I think. There’s nothing to say.”

Icardi was a reported summer target for Arsenal and Chelsea after banging in 24 goals and adding eight assists last season

But speaking to Telefe in September, Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda said: “For us, as a family, it’s better for us to stay in Milan because the children want to stay there. That aside, Mauro’s very happy and he’s also the captain.

“It’s not our intention to leave Milan, but of course, if Mauro changes city for work purposes, we’d follow him.”

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, is also very confident Icardi will stay with Inter.

He told Rai Sport: “I work with him every day and I get the impression he loves being with this team, and with his team mates.

“He lives really well in Milan, the fans love him, so I’m in no doubt that he’ll stay here. He wants to sign a new contract with Inter and stay with us.

“If anyone asks him how long he would like to stay here, he’ll tell them until the end of the playing career”.