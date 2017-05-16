A top-4 finish or FA Cup glory? Koscielny on Arsenal’s main aim

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has spoken about what he places higher value on: Champions League qualification or FA Cup glory.

Arsene Wenger had guided the Gunners into the Champions League in the last 18 seasons but looks set to come up short this time around.

Although Wenger is often derided for defending his record for finishing in the top four rather than consistently winning silverware, Koscielny admitted he would rather qualify for next season’s Champions League than win the FA Cup.

“Playing in the Champions League,” he said when asked to choose between the two.

“It is a competition players want to play because you play against the best teams in Europe. For the players, it is always an important competition.

“It is important for Arsenal, a club who played for 20 years in this competition to be qualified for another year. It is very important for Arsenal to be with the best teams in Europe.”

Koscielny on Wenger’s future

Koscielny was signed by Wenger from Lorient in 2010 and has developed into a key player at the Emirates Stadium.

But he conceded the uncertainty over the manager’s future at the club is hanging over the squad.

“It is a difficult situation, we don’t know what happens with the boss,” he said.

“But we are professional, we are salaried to this club and we just want to have the best result for this club – not to think about other situations or this situation of the boss.

“We are all in the same boat and the captain is Arsenal, we need to fight for this club and don’t think about what is happening with the boss or the players.

“This is a situation, maybe some players don’t feel great but you need to be focused on our job and have the best results for Arsenal.

“I think we will all respect his decision, he gave a lot for this club during 20 years. He did an unbelievable job so we need to respect this and his decision at the end of the season.”