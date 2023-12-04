Aaron Ramsdale to Newcastle loan deal conditions revealed as worst Nick Pope injury fears realised

Newcastle’s chances of signing Aaron Ramsdale in the new year would hinge on Arsenal’s attitude towards a loan move, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Early indications suggest the Gunners are not going to be overly keen on helping out one of their Premier League rivals, but the situation will be dependent on how Ramsdale sees his position when we get to January.

Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury against Manchester United on Saturday that could leave him sidelined for up to four months. It immediately sparked talk over whether the Toon could now move for Ramsdale.

It makes sense, especially given sources already confirmed to TEAMtalk weeks ago that Newcastle DO admire the Gunners goalkeeper.

The potential around this move is likely grow in the coming days and weeks but there are a few key points worth addressing as we weigh up whether there is a realistic chance of Newcastle signing him in January.

Firstly there is the loan situation. Sources say that Newcastle would not really have the freedom to buy Ramsdale until the summer because of Financial Fair Play concerns so an initial loan with view to a permanent switch would need exploring.

Raya vs Ramsdale all over again?

Secondly, despite clearly being back-up to David Raya, Mikel Arteta does not have any desire to move Ramsdale on and remains comfortable with the competition he has set-up in this position.

Thirdly is sets up the potential for a new problem down the road when Pope is fit again. A Ramsdale vs Pope battle would just be a new version of the situation Ramsdale already finds himself in with Raya.

And finally Newcastle do still rate Martin Dubravka and it will be interesting to see how he takes this chance to become their main man between the sticks.

Eddie Howe has done a marvellous job at Newcastle this season, dealing with pressure in terms of expectation but also in terms of coping with absences to key players.

This is the latest issue to deal with and if Ramsdale truly is worried about his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 then the potential around a move will have to be explored.

And it is worth reiterating that Newcastle truly did have an eye on what was happening with him even before Pope suffered this injury blow.

