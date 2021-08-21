Aaron Ramsdale admits the constant summer speculation over whether he was going to join Arsenal was tough to deal with and it is a relief the ordeal is now over.

The 23-year-old had been linked with the Gunners for some time after it became obvious that Sheffield United would be relegated. Having returned to Bramall Lane for a second spell last summer things did not go to plan. The South Yorkshire outfit could not build on their strong 2019-2020 campaign and finished bottom to plunge into the Championship.

Negotiations between the two clubs were protracted. And it appeared as though the deal would fall through earlier this month.

But it was announced on Friday that the former England Under-21 goalkeeper is now a Gunner. The deal was worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons, with Ramsdale signing a long-term contract.

The Stoke-born shot-stopper joins Martin Odegaard at the Emirates as Arsenal secured two signings on the same day. Manager Mikel Arteta is attempting to re-shape his squad after last season’s debacle.

Defender Ben White has arrived from Brighton while midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was purchased from Anderlecht. Full-back Nuno Tavares left Benfica for north London to swell the defensive ranks.

Ramsdale has now joined the new recruits and he confessed it had not been easy to deal with the rumours.

“It’s been difficult,” he said. “It’s never easy when you are trying to focus on playing your football with speculation in the background, it’s difficult. Now, I am here and everything is sorted.

“It’s been a long few days, but it’s finally over the line and now I can get onto the training pitch and crack on and hopefully do what I do best.”

Arsenal and Barcelona discussing sensational swap deal Arsenal have identified the three Barcelona players, goalkeeper Neto, centre-back Clement Lenglet and attacking midfielder Phillipe Coutinho, in exchange for their strike pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Ramsdale aware of transfer whispers

Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final. He did not get a run out as Jordan Pickford remains the Three Lions number one.

And it seems as though the mutterings about Arsenal’s interest followed him to the national side.

“It’s been a while, to be honest,” he added when asked when he first heard. “There was speculation throughout the Euros and just sort of whispers and things so didn’t think too much of it.

“It gathered pace towards the Championship season, I played the first two games and over time, it just grew bigger and bigger.

“Thankfully, the two clubs reached an agreement to bring me here and as I said before, I am absolutely delighted.”

READ MORE: Tuchel admits Arsenal uncertainty; gives backing to ‘decisive’ Chelsea star