Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be a free transfer target for just Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, according to reports.

Ramsey has had his offer of a new Gunners deal rescinded by Arsenal and is said to be keen on staying within the Premier League’s elite.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been touted as major suitors for Ramsey, but according to ESPN, Jurgen Klopp has no interest in the Welshman – with reports suggesting the Reds are instead focusing on a deal for Cagliari star Nicolas Barella.

The report in ESPN adds that Chelsea and Manchester United ‘are prepared to monitor the situation in the event he is available for nothing’.

Ramsey will be free to negotiate with a foreign team in January, or Arsenal may choose to sell in January for a nominal fee.

Asked whether he would give Ramsey a new contract if he were still in the position to do so, Arsene Wenger said this weekend: “We tried that before and it still can happen.

“I don’t really know what is happening at Arsenal. Sure, Aaron Ramsey is in a strong position now and he will use this position.

“But I don’t know how far Arsenal will go in terms of giving him a huge contract. These things were once my responsibility but not anymore. I am happy about that.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.