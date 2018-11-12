Roma have dismissed the possibility of offering a striker to Arsenal as part of a possible swoop to bring Aaron Ramsey to the Italian capital.

The Wales international is set to leave the Gunners after it was confirmed he would not be signing a new deal.

The Wales playmaker was known to have been unhappy that nobody from the club had directly explained their reasons for them withdrawing the offer of a new long-term contract following months of talks.

The 27-year-old had found out via his agent before speaking out publicly on the issue last week, telling a newspaper that he was hoping “somebody will come up and tell me why” the option to stay was withdrawn.

Now, the Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal are ready to cash in on Ramsey in January, and that they are keen on Patrick Schick – a €42m signing – given the injury sustained by Danny Welbeck.

However, Roma’s director of football Monchi has insisted that Schick will not be leaving the Stadio Olimpico when the winter window reopens.

“Schick? We have confidence in him, he won’t leave on loan,” Monchi told Gianluca Di Marzio.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for Ramsey, who will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January.

And, according to il Corriere dello Sport, Milan are currently discussing the possibility of making an offer to bring Ramsey to the San Siro in January.

The midfielder is well known to new Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis and he could use his connections to help broker a deal to bring the midfielder to the club during January.

Milan are said to be working on a potential package to lure the Welshman to the Rossoneri in a bid to beat a number of fellow suitors to the goalscoring midfielder.

Fancy the latest Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our Arsenal page.