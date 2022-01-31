Aaron Ramsey has said that the prestige and history of Rangers persuaded him to sign a loan deal at Ibrox from Juventus until the end of the season.

The Gers had a relatively quiet January transfer window until the last week. Indeed, they caught the headlines last Thursday by signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on another loan deal.

And they have now sealed temporary terms with former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey.

The 31-year-old Wales international played 371 times for the Gunners, scoring 65 goals and assisting the same number.

He has not managed to have the same impact at Juve. As such, he decided to move to Scotland for another change of scenery.

Ramsey told Rangers’ official website: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

Ramsey heading to Rangers

Rangers currently lead the Scottish Premiership title race. They sit two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the table.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst therefore expressed his delight at adding Ramsey to his team.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron’s quality, experience and leadership to our squad,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done, and huge credit must go to Ross and to the Board for the work they have put in on this.

“I look forward to welcoming Aaron to the training centre tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Rangers chief lauds latest signing

Ramsey was on a significant wage at Juventus. However, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has confirmed that Juve played a significant role in getting the deal over the line.

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion,” Wilson said.

“Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.”

Rangers return to action on Wednesday when facing Celtic in a huge league clash.