Juventus star rejects audacious Newcastle bid as Bruce’s problems mount

Aaron Ramsey has reportedly rejected a move to Newcastle after Steve Bruce lined-up an audacious move for the Juventus man.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League all summer.

The Welshman, 29, has struggled to win a regular starting spot at Serie A champions Juve. The latest reports suggest he will struggle even more following Andrea Pirlo’s arrival at the club.

Wolves had been linked with a move for Ramsey, with Juve chasing a swap deal for Molineux frontman Raul Jimenez. However, they opted to decline that deal – leaving the door open for Newcastle to make an approach.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira revealed Newcastle had made a bid – with Ramsey turning his nose up at the deal.

Schira claimed: “Newcastle have shown interest for Aaron Ramsey last week.

“The Magpies have opened talks with Juventus to sign the Welsh midfielder, but Ramsey has rejected the bid.”

Ramsey managed just four goals in 35 games for the Turin outfit in 2019-20. He will be one of the players sacrificed, as Pirlo looks to freshen up his squad.

The attacking midfielder currently earns £400,000-a-week, and Juve want that sort of money for a squad player off their books.

However, it would appear that he will not be heading to St James’ Park – news that will come as another blow to Bruce.

Gayle injury a massive concern

The Toon boss could be left with just one senior striker when the Premier League campaign begins in just over two weeks.

Dwight Gayle underwent a scan on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in the friendly win over Crewe. The issue left him in a knee brace and it is not yet clear how long he will be out for.

That would leave Andy Carroll as Bruce’s main attacking option, but the former England man is hardly a reliable back-up.

Bournemouth frontman Callum Wilson is one name linked with a move to Tyneside. But that could mean Newcastle blowing their entire transfer budget on one player.

Bruce is not keen on doing that, as he looks to strengthen several areas of his team ahead of the Prem opener at West Ham.

