Aaron Ramsey reveals stunning twist in Arsenal contract stand-off

Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he thought he had reached an agreement with Arsenal over a new contract only for the Gunners to then perform a U-turn.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires next summer and he has revealed that it was the club’s decision to withdraw their offer of fresh terms rather than his own.

The Wales star has started six of Arsenal’s eight Premier League outings so far this term, despite there being doubts over his style of play not being suited to what Unai Emery wants at The Emirates.

Ramsey has, however, promised to give his all if he does actually remain at the club until the summer – as reported in The Guardian.

““Everything has been going great with the club – we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case,” Ramsey said. “So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.

“Am I disappointed? That’s a decision that they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”

The Gunners could receive a fee for the midfielder, if they chose to cut their losses in January but Ramsey, who was in action as Wales were thumped 4-1 by Spain on Thursday night, added: “Would I stay for the rest of the season? Of course, yeah.

“I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.”

Ramsey joined the north London giants from Cardiff for £5million in 2008 and has won three FA Cups, scoring the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 finals.

