Aaron Ramsey told he’ll ‘have to live’ with Rangers penalty miss ‘for the rest of his life’

Aaron Ramsey has been told he “has to live with that for the rest of his life” after missing a vital penalty for Rangers in the Europa League final shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The Wales playmaker was the only one of the initial 10 penalty takers who missed from the spot, with veteran German stopper Kevin Trapp saving his weak effort to have Frankfurt the trophy.

Rangers had taken the lead in Seville when Joe Aribo score just before the hour mark. However, the Bundesliga side levelled through Rafael Borre’s strike to take the game to extra-time and then penalties.

The Ibrox outfit were then left to rue Ryan Kent’s close-range miss in the dying moments of the extra period that would have seen them take the glory.

And while James Tavernier, Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield all found the net in the shootout, Ramsey’s tame effort was saved to leave Rangers heartbroken.

And speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, former Scotland winger Pat Nevin revealed his disappointment over the result and Ramsey’s part in the shootout.

Kick in the teeth for Rangers

He said: “Torture. Every time you lose a cup final is torture. After the work they put in, after the fact they got better as the game went on.

“They really believed. The standard of penalties was astonishingly high except for Ramsey. He has to live with that for the rest of his life.

“What an opportunity Rangers had. They’ll kick themselves. It was there to be won. Had they had Morelos and Roofe fit I think they’d be walking away with this trophy.”

Ramsey has not had the best of time since moving to Ibrox on loan from Juventus in January.

Indeed, the Wales star has had injury issues and made only 13 appearances in total, scoring twice.

As for Rangers, they are back in action on Saturday when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final. Kick-off at Hampden Park is 3pm.

