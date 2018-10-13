Aaron Ramsey has not been the subject of a January approach from Manchester United, according to a source close to the player.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires next summer and he has revealed that it was the club’s decision to withdraw their offer of fresh terms rather than his own.

Given his contract is due to expire in a matter of months, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been linked with a swoop for the Wales star.

But there has also been reports that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Wales star to Old Trafford.

However, sources close to the player insist Ramsey has not been speaking to United, or indeed any other clubs, telling the Manchester Evening News : “There can’t be any interest in him at the moment because of the regulations.

“[That] Might be different at the end of the season. Who knows?”

The Wales star has started six of Arsenal’s eight Premier League outings so far this term and the player went public with his decision on Friday to not consider a move away from the Gunners until the end of the season at the earliest – by which time the player will be available on a free transfer.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from his hometown club Cardiff back in 2008; the player snubbing interest from United at the time in order to make the move to north London.

