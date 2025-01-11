Real Madrid are set to miss out on two of their targets in the January transfer window to Manchester City, with reports claiming that Pep Guardiola’s side are close to a double deal, one of which could have been prevented by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

With the January transfer window in full swing, both Madrid and Man City are actively looking for new players to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season as well as for the long-term. While Carlo Ancelotti’s side are determined to retain LaLiga and the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s team will probably be happy if they end up in the Premier League top four.

Two of Real Madrid’s most prominent transfer targets this month are Victor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. Reis is only 18 and is one for the long term, and so is Lens centre-back Khusanov, who is two years older than the Palmeiras central defender.

Fichajes reported earlier this month that Madrid are closely monitoring Reis. The report noted that Palmeiras want €30m (£25.2m, $30.8) for the 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez decided that the club would not pay it.

Earlier this week, AS reported interest from Madrid in Khusanov. The Spanish powerhouse are looking for their next Raphael Varane and think that the Lens star could be a star for them in the future.

However, new developments suggest that Madrid are going to miss out on both Reis and Khusanov. Man City are about to secure deals for the two young centre-backs.

Per widespread reports, City have now agreed a €40m (£33.6m, $41m) deal with Lens over Khusanov, who will now undergo a medical with the Premier League giants.

City are not that close to striking a deal for Reis, but Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that talks between the Citizens and Palmeiras over the defender are “advanced and very positive”, adding that a “deal is likely to happen”.

Real Madrid plan Man City raid for Haaland and Rodri

While Madrid may be about to miss out on Reis and Khusanov to Man City now, they could get their revenge in the summer of 2025.

According to Cadena SER, Madrid are looking into the possibility of signing City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Rodri, who is injured at the moment, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, while Haaland is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet.

Madrid already have one of the strongest squads in Europe which star the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Adding Rodri and Haaland into the mix would Carlo Ancelotti’s side even more exciting.

Latest Real Madrid news: Davies ultimatum, Bellingham boost

Alphonso Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world, and it is no surprise to see Real Madrid linked with him.

Manchester United are also keen on the Canada international, who has now been left with a hard choice.

A report in Spain has claimed that Madrid have told Davies how much they are going to pay him per year and that it is their final offer.

Davies is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and Madrid are keen on snapping him up as a free agent.

The Canada international’s agents are due to hold talks with Bayern officials in the coming days over a new contract.

Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to win the 2025 Supercopa de Espana final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will take on bitter rivals Barcelona on Sunday, and Jude Bellingham will reportedly be fit for El Clasico.

The England international midfielder picked up a knock against Real Mallorca in the semi-finals on Thursday, but he will be fit to face Barcelona, just like his teammate Federico Valverde.

Back to transfer news now. Madrid are planning a bid to beat Manchester City to the signing of Dean Huijsen.

The Bournemouth defender has emerged as a star in the Premier League this season, and with Madrid looking to strengthen their defence, they have their eyes on Huijsen.

