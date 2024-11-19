Aborted €30m deal sees Arsenal, Liverpool swarm over Spanish gem; Tottenham, West Ham also circling

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham are all sizing up a player who saw a €30m transfer to Atletico Madrid collapse over the summer, according to a report.

Atletico Madrid spent heavily last summer when signing Robin Le Normand, Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth for roughly €200m combined.

Ex-Chelsea star Gallagher was the club’s primary midfield target, though had that deal crumbled, Atleti covered all the bases when agreeing a €30m deal with Valencia for Javi Guerra.

Guerra’s transfer to Atleti was fully agreed on both the club and player ends. But when Gallagher’s switch eventually crossed the line, Atleti pulled the plug on Guerra.

The end result saw the 21-year-old remain in situ at Valencia, though a fresh update from TBR Football claims he could be on the move in 2025.

They state Premier League quartet Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham have all monitored Guerra’s progress this season.

It’s suggested a mid-season swoop could be explored and the fact Valencia signed off on a €30m (€25m plus €5m in add-ons) exit just a few months ago is a clear indication they’re ready to cash in.

Javi Guerra a man in demand

The Spain Under-21 international has made just over 60 appearances for Valencia’s first team, scoring five goals in that time.

Guerra is described as a player with great tackling skills who is capable of playing multiple positions across midfield and, standing at 6ft 2in, has the physical capabilities of coping with the demands of English football.

He’s far from just a destroyer, however, with TBR Football highlighting Guerra has been compared with classy playmaker Xabi Alonso in the past.

TEAMtalk took an in-depth look at Guerra’s strengths and weaknesses when it first emerged that he was on the radars of a number of top clubs.

Manchester United were previously credited with a major interest in the player, although that has since cooled off after their deal for Manuel Ugarte was struck.

Latest transfer news – Darwin, Kelleher, Zabarnyi

In other news, Arsenal have been urged to spring a shock by signing Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez as an explosive upgrade on Kai Havertz.

Elsewhere, The Sun claim Chelsea are lining up a summer swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds have slapped a hefty £35m valuation on the Irishman and could consider selling to a direct rival like Chelsea if their valuation is met.

Finally, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal all three of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi.