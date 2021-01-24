Abraham FA Cup treble sinks Luton and secures Chelsea a trip to Barnsley

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick as Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round after a 3-1 win over Luton at Stamford Bridge.

The striker netted twice in the opening 17 minutes before the visitors hit back with a strike from Jordan Clark.

However, Abraham completed his treble with 16 minutes to go to set up a trip to Barnsley in the fifth round for Frank Lampard’s men.

Mason Mount captained Chelsea for the first time as Lampard made seven changes for the tie.

Billy Gilmour started in midfield as Lampard fielded a strong side as expected, given the Blues’ current struggles.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was handed a rare start in goal, while Timo Werner partnered Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham in a front three.

Full-back Kal Naismith made his first start for Luton.

Abraham fired Chelsea into an early lead on a snow-covered Stamford Bridge pitch.

The England striker latched onto Werner’s cutback to slot home and put Chelsea 1-0 to the good just past the 10-minute mark.

Abraham quickly put the home side 2-0 up with a fine header, turning in Reece James’ smartly-lofted cross.

Jordan Clark then slotted home for Luton on the half-hour mark to keep the visitors in the tie.

Another Kepa shocker

Kepa reached the low effort with both foot and hand, and yet somehow still failed to keep it out.

Chelsea came close to doubling their advantage again moments into the second half through Pulisic.

Hakim Ziyech did well down the right before backheeling for James, who crossed for Pulisic to fire straight at Simon Sluga from close range.

Mount then curled over the bar from the edge of the area as the Blues continued to push forward.

However, Luton were almost level on the hour mark after a mistake from James. That allowed a counter attack which finished with a clear sight of goal for Harry Cornick, but his drive was brilliantly stopped by Kepa.

Abraham missed a great chance to secure a hat-trick when he powered a header wide from an excellent Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But the England man did have his treble moments later. A fine passing move involving Gilmour and Hudson-Odoi finished with a tap-in for the forward.

Werner’s brittle confidence took another blow when he missed a penalaty late on.

Having earned the spot-kick himself, after a fine through ball from Mateo Kovacic, his effort from 12 yards was pushed out Sluga.

But Chelsea comfortably held out to secure a trip to Oakwell next month.