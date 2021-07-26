Abramovich told to back off in stern reality check over key Chelsea target

Inter Milan’s CEO has insisted that Chelsea transfer target Romelu Lukaku is not for sale this summer, despite reports claiming to reveal his transfer fee.

The Blues have made a striker a top priority for this summer’s window. They may have a squad capable of winning the Premier League title, but they lack a top goal-getter. Timo Werner has so far failed to truly convince, while Tammy Abraham has lost his place under Thomas Tuchel and has transfer interest from Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has emerged as Chelsea’s top target. Blues owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly eyeing a revised bid after previously wanting to spend £150million.

Inter and former Chelsea striker Lukaku would reportedly prove a cheaper option.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A club have set a £102.5million price tag on the 28-year-old.

Now, though, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has insisted that the Belgium international is not for sale this summer.

“From our side, we can yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale,” the club chief told Sportmediaset.

“Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi.”

Lukaku has proven his explosive nature as a striker in both the Premier League and Serie A. After standout spells for Everton, West Brom and Manchester United, he rediscovered his form in Italy.

Indeed, he has scored 47 goals in 72 Italian top-flight games, while also starring at Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

As for alternative target Haaland, meanwhile, Abramovich reportedly believed that Dortmund would not refuse his initial proposed bid of £150million.

However, the noise coming out of the club more recently is that Haaland wants to stay.

In fact, the striker himself insisted that he is looking forward to the 2021/22 campaign under new manager Marco Rose.

Haaland brushes off Chelsea transfer

The Norwegian said: “I talked a little bit with him and I know him from before because I had him for six months at Salzburg,” the striker said of his new manager.

“He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him.

“I heard the training sessions are hard here so it’s exactly the same as it was at Salzburg. Hard training and a lot of running.

“That’s what I expect the tactics to be, to press a lot and run a lot and attack a lot.”

Chelsea are looking to mount a Premier League title charge next season after last season’s Champions League triumph.