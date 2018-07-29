Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly begun talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger, and major Liverpool target, Christian Pulisic.

Abramovich arrived in Antibes on Saturday to hold discussions with Blues director Marina Granovskaia about the club’s transfer plans for what is left of the transfer window.

Having so far acquired Jorginho from Napoli, Abramovich and Granovskaia are working on bolstering Maurizio Sarri’s squad even further ahead of the start of the new season.

And according to the Mail on Sunday, Abramovich also had a meeting with Dortmund to discuss a potential deal for 19-year-old attacker Pulisic.

The USA star is regarded as one of the top young talents in European football and has already established himself as a first-team regular in the Bundesliga.

Pulisic, who scored five times and provided seven assists last season, also has a huge admirer in former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp – indeed the Reds failed with an £11m bid for the youngster two years ago.

Indeed, prior to Liverpool’s pre-season friendly with Dortmund last week, Klopp admitted: “I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid and he’s still not really old.

“He’s a fantastic player and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America, in Germany it’s the same.

“If he wants to play in England one day or whatever and he, for sure, has the chance to do so.

“But in this moment he’s in a really good club for his development. They know him already.”

