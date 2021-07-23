Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will reportedly knock £20million off his proposed first transfer bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker is the man the Blues have identified to solve their desire for a new star man up front. Timo Werner signed for £45million last summer, but he has struggled to convince. Tammy Abraham, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour under new boss Thomas Tuchel and has interest from Arsenal.

Haaland will cost over £100million if he moved clubs this summer, given he only recently turned 21.

Previous reports have claimed that Abramovich has freed up £150million to fund Chelsea’s move. Indeed, he felt that Dortmund would not be able to refuse that sum, as much as they would want to.

According to the latest from Football Insider, though, the Blues’ Russian owner has had a change of heart.

He is only willing to submit a maximum offer of £130million and is preparing to send such a bid.

Chelsea will reportedly send the offer as a straight cash proposal, despite rumours of a players-plus-cash arrangement.

Abraham and Werner have both had links with a move to the Bundesliga club. However, Abramovich has decided against such a move.

Signing Haaland for £130million would present a British record transfer. Although, there is fresh talk that Manchester City could pay even more for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Haaland has previously insisted that he could disappoint his transfer suitors by staying at Dortmund.

Last weekend, he reiterated that point, outlining his excitement for the 2021/22 campaign under new manager Marco Rose.

Haaland excited for Dortmund campaign

“I talked a little bit with him and I know him from before because I had him for six months at Salzburg,” the striker said of his new boss.

“He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him.

“I heard the training sessions are hard here so it’s exactly the same as it was at Salzburg. Hard training and a lot of running.

“That’s what I expect the tactics to be, to press a lot and run a lot and attack a lot.”

Haaland has scored 40 goals in 43 Bundesliga games since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020.