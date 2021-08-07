Abramovich holds telling Messi, Chelsea talks but ‘sensational’ deal nears

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has ordered a transfer meeting about Lionel Messi’s future, but further reports claim that he is close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old’s future has proved the subject of debate for some time now, but particularly since last summer. He had only one year left on his deal, however he decided to stay put. Still, he has officially left his boyhood club now in one of the most significant changes to the European footballing landscape in recent times.

Barca president Joan Laporta explained on Friday his club’s dire financial situation which caused Messi’s exit.

However, the focus has quickly turned to which club he will choose as only the second in his career. PSG have emerged as the early frontrunners.

AS, though, claims that Blues chief Abramovich wanted to stay in the loop over the Argentine’s future.

He therefore held a meeting with the player’s representatives. Indeed, he ‘knows’ that Premier League rivals Manchester City will struggle to sign Messi after spending £100million on Jack Grealish.

Abramovich, meanwhile, has put full focus on a similarly pricey move for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku. But he did not want to miss out on a potential move for the unique star.

That opportunity has now passed, though. The Telegraph reports that the forward is closing in on a ‘sensational’ move to PSG.

Talks over Messi opened on late Thursday night, shortly after Barcelona’s shock exit confirmation.

PSG plan to offer the player a two-year contract and further discussions with the player’s father, Jorge, will iron out the move on Saturday.

The newspaper adds that PSG star Neymar has been pushing his club to bring the Argentina international to the French capital.

In other news, journalist Saber Desfarges claims that several PSG stars have been told that Messi is signing.

Pochettino breaks Messi silence

Asked about his club’s potential move for Messi on Friday, PSG boss Pochettino also tied in Kylian Mbappe’s future.

The striker has faced his own level of uncertainty over his future. Indeed, he has entered the final year of his contract without a resolution in sight.

However, Pochettino insisted that Mbappe would not be leaving in any circumstances should Messi sign.