Abramovich circling over huge deal to end Chelsea transfer window in style

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich still has eyes on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham before the transfer window closes, a report claims.

The 18-year-old only celebrated his birthday at the end of June, when he was away with England at Euro 2020. Indeed, he has enjoyed a fantastic rise in the past year following his move to Germany. Like Jadon Sancho, he moved away at a young age and has not looked back since.

While Sancho has now moved back to England with Manchester United, Bellingham could also switch.

The Daily Star, citing Eurosport, claims that Abramovich is keeping tabs on the Three Lions international.

Chelsea’s impressive squad means they have not needed to fund many new signings this summer. However, they have ticked the most important box by re-signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Furthermore, the report adds that Chelsea could look to add Bellingham to their ranks before the window closes on August 31.

Abramovich is watching the player carefully as an alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice. Hammers boss David Moyes has repeatedly said that he wants over £100million for the 22-year-old.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from Birmingham last summer for a reported initial £25million.

He played 46 games across all competitions last season, starring in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

As a result, he became the youngest ever player at a European Championship. This season, he has featured in both of Dortmund’s games.

He played 73 minutes on Saturday as his side beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

Rice, meanwhile, starred for West Ham in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Newcastle.

Pundits offer Werner, Chelsea hope

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has outlined his belief that Timo Werner can still have an impact for Chelsea.

The German striker has struggled for form and goals since his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Now, Chelsea have brought in Romelu Lukaku from Inter to potentially threaten Werner’s game time.

However, Carragher refused to write the forward off.