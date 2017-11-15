Abramovich contacts surprising potential Conte replacement

Carlo Ancelotti could make a surprising return to Chelsea, as the man to replace to Antonio Conte at the end of his Italian counterparts tenure.

Ancelotti was sacked by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich at the end of the 2010-11 campaign after finishing his second season in charge without a trophy.

Conte’s future with the Blues has been in doubt since the summer, following reports of a tainted relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy.

The current Chelsea manager is understood to have been left disappointed with the decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, and the club’s failure to sign Radja Nainggolan and Fernando Llorente.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday that Ancelotti had made it clear that his desire was to return to the Premier League, and that Chelsea and Arsenal had both approached him.

Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season with Chelsea, and is currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of September.

He has already been backed as one of the bookies favourites to replace Giampiero Ventura as Italy boss following their failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

