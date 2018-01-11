Abramovich picks Conte replacement as coach ponders Italy return

Reports have linked Antonio Conte with a Chelsea exit come the end of the season, and two clubs have been named as possible destinations.

According to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Roman Abramovich has already made up his mind and will let Conte leave in the summer.

Current Juventus boss Max Allegri appears to be the owner’s pick to replace Conte, but the Serie A side are keen to hold on to him.

A separate report from Sky Italia, Conte has his heart set on a return to Italy, with two destinations more likely than others.

They claims that both the AC Milan and Italian National team jobs are the two hottest destinations for him, while a return to Juventus is unlikely.

Milan’s sporting directors Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli have already had contacts with the 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

AC Milan are looking for a long-term option to replace Vincenzo Montella who was sacked earlier in the season, with Gennaro Gattuso currently in charge.

