‘Absolute dream’ Barcelona signing ‘unrealistic’ as Real Madrid in better position for elite striker

Erling Haaland has more chance of heading to Real Madrid than Barcelona

Erling Haaland is the ‘absolute dream’ for Barcelona, but the signing is said to be ‘unrealistic’ for multiple reasons, and Real Madrid ‘would have better chances’ at getting him.

Haaland is likely the dream signing of many on the world’s biggest clubs. He’s scored essentially a goal a game at Manchester City, having passed 100 appearances, after doing the same with Borussia Dortmund, where he played 89 times.

He has been linked with a move to La Liga at times, and journalist Patrick Berger states he would like to do so at some point.

Indeed, he states Haaland is a ‘big Spain fan’ who vacations and trains in Marbella often, and he ‘dreams’ of playing in La Liga at some point.

What’s more, he is the ‘dream transfer’ for Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

But the reporter states there are ‘several reasons’ why a move to the La Liga giants is ‘unrealistic’ at the moment.

Instead, it’s stated rivals Real Madrid would have ‘better chances’ than Barca in the future as a result.

Haaland leaving no time soon

But how far into the future that will have to be is unclear. Haaland’s agent has left the door open to a transfer to La Liga at some point, but TEAMtalk understands City have ruled out a possible exit any time soon.

Even if Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of his contract in 2025, sources state Haaland won’t necessarily follow.

And if he does, it would take a world-record fee for the Norwegian to be sold by the Etihad outfit.

Real will be unlikely to spend that soon given they already have an elite striker in Kylian Mbappe on the books, and Barcelona simply could not afford to splash big cash.

Barcelona round-up: Ins and outs likely

Barcelona have joined rivals Real Madrid in another transfer race, for Trent Alexander-Arnold. But Real are very well informed on his movements, and seem to have top spot in that race.

Barca have also identified Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies and Reinildo Mandava as potential additions to the side.

They could lose Frenkie de Jong at some point, amid constant interest from Manchester United.

It’s stated Erik ten Hag is ‘desperate’ to improve his midfield, and wants his former Ajax pupil to be his important midfield addition.