AC Milan agree personal terms to sign major Man Utd January target

AC Milan have reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic ahead of a potential January move.

Rossoneri director Zvonomir Boban was not happy that the club did not sign more experienced stars over the summer, and SempreMilan recently revealed that there is a budget in January to add exactly that.

According to il Giornale (via Goal), Milan have taken a step towards adding a more veteran attacking presence by agreeing personal terms with Mandzukic, despite the player being strongly linked to Manchester United.

The Croatian did not even make Juve’s recent Champions League squad and is struggling for opportunities under Maurizio Sarri, given the wealth of attacking options available to the Italian.

The report adds that Milan have already received the approval of Juventus for the 33-year-old to arrive in January, as the Bianconeri want to sell him to Milan rather than Inter.

Mandzukic has played 162 games for Juve in all competitions, netting 44 goals and adding 24 assists.

