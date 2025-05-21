AC Milan are edging closer to naming Igli Tare as their new sporting director, TEAMtalk understands, with an agreement in principle already in place between the parties. However, while progress has been made, a few crucial details are still holding up the final green light.

Tare, who made his name as sporting director at Lazio, was not Milan’s first-choice candidate. That honour belonged to Atalanta chief Tony D’Amico – but the Bergamo-based club stood firm and refused to let their executive go, prompting Milan to turn their full attention to Tare.

While personal terms are settled, several key structural discussions still need to take place. These include the identity of the next head coach, the summer transfer budget, and the overall squad strategy – all of which will shape the next era at San Siro.

On the coaching front, Tare is believed to be pushing hard for a reunion with Maurizio Sarri, with whom he worked during his stint at Lazio.

The pair delivered results together in Rome, although sources close to the cl ub admit their relationship was not without its complications on a personal level. Still, Tare rates Sarri extremely highly and views him as a top-tier tactician capable of reshaping Milan’s identity.

Sarri, however, isn’t the only name in the frame. Bologna’s Vincenzo Italiano and Fiorentina’s Raffaele Palladino are also under consideration.

But landing Italiano, in particular, looks extremely tricky. Bologna are offering him long-term stability and the chance to lead the club into Europe – two elements Milan cannot currently guarantee, especially after their failure to qualify for continental competition next season.

AC Milan have ZERO to spend without player sales

That lack of European football is also having a serious knock-on effect on Milan’s transfer budget. As things stand, the Rossoneri are working with a starting pot of zero – and that means the club could be forced to sacrifice some of their top assets.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders are among the players attracting significant interest, and their sales could be used to raise much-needed funds for new arrivals.

This situation complicates any potential move for Sarri, who is known for demanding specific player profiles and squad reinforcements to implement his style. If Milan can’t guarantee a suitable transfer war chest, their preferred manager might become unattainable.

In summary, while Igli Tare is on the verge of being appointed, Milan still have significant hurdles to overcome.

The deal is close, but the finer details – from who will lead the team from the dugout to how the squad will be reshaped – remain unresolved, and will be decisive in determining whether this ambitious reshuffle gets over the line.

