AC Milan begin talks with agent of promising young Arsenal defender

Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik, according to reports from Poland.

The Rossoneri are in the middle of an overhaul both on and off the field this summer, with a new head coach – Marco Giampaolo – in place as well as roles for Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban.

Milan have been repeatedly linked with a move for a new centre-back to partner Alessio Romagnoli, including Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren.

The club seem to be focusing on a new strategy of signing young players with high potential, and Bielik is the latest name to be linked.

Przeglad Sportowy claim that Milan have made contact with the player’s agent – Cezary Kucharski – and that talks have been ongoing for a while.

Those talks were briefly stopped due to Milan’s aforementioned overhaul off the field, but now things are beginning to heat up again, and the player himself recently hinted an exit may be on the cards.

“My future is unknown but there is one thing I can say for sure: I will definitely not go back to Arsenal U23 team,” the Poland U21 international said.

“At this stage it wouldn’t make sense. If I do not receive the possibility to join the first team permanently, I will have to look for other solutions.

“I feel like a senior player now so I want to play senior football.”

Bielik is also believed to have offers from the English Championship, the Eredivisie and elsewhere in Italy.

For their part, Arsenal have communicated to the agent that they would rather allow the 21-year-old to leave on loan as opposed to a permanent basis.

The former Legia Warsaw youngster played on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, helping the third-tier club achieve promotion back into the Championship.

