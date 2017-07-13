AC Milan challenge Chelsea, Man City for Juventus star

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is a shock target for Italian rivals AC Milan.

The Italy international has long been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City, but their chances of doing a deal could be scuppered by reported interest from a resurgent Milan side.

Chelsea would be the most likely destination if the 29-year-old chooses to move to England, with the Blues keen to replace John Terry and Nathan Ake, who have joined Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively.

The Italian has been one of the most consistent performers in Europe in recent years, and it is thought an offer of around £44 million would be enough to secure his services.

Although no offer has officially been made, Bonucci’s agent has hinted at a domestic move is on the cards. Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio and Alessio Romagnoli have been suggested as possibly going in the opposite direction in a part exchange deal.

Another Juventus player Milan are reportedly interested in is former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who only made his switch from Stamford Bridge to Turin permanent this summer.

The five-time European Champions have already spent in excess of £100million this summer in an attempt to regain Champions League status for the first time since the 2013/14 season.