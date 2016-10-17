AC Milan chiefs spotted in London ‘ahead of £22m bid’

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela could be on his way back to Serie A with AC Milan plotting a £22million bid for the former Roma star.

Milan are reportedly ready to be aggressive in the January transfer market as they attempt to recapture their former glory and Lamela is a on a pretty exclusive shortlist according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

CEO Marco Fassone and general manager Massimo Mirabelli were in London over the weekend to open preliminary talks with the north London club, while Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas and Manchester United’s Memphis Depay are also said to be of significant interest.

The aforementioned Argentine has been in good form for Tottenham so far this season with two goals in six assists, but he is struggling to hold down a regular first-team spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s set-up which could give AC Milan hope in securing a deal.