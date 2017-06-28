AC Milan closing in on signing of Sunderland forward Borini

AC Milan are reportedly set to confirm the signing of Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian winger has apparently agreed terms with AC Milan, and the Serie A giants have reached an agreement with the Black Cats over a transfer fee.

Borini is set to have his medical tomorrow at La Madonnina clinic in Milan, with the Rossoneri expected to pay €6million to secure his services.

Sky’s Gianluca Di Marzio states that Borini will join on a €1m loan with obligation to buy at €5m + bonuses or a permanent deal at €6m + bonuses.

The 26-year-old has two goals in 26 appearances with Sunderland and has been linked with a move to Milan’s Serie A rivals Lazio.

AC Milan appear to have stolen the player from under the capital club’s noses, something which could have an impact on their move for Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Borini joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2012 but failed to live up to expectations at Anfield, eventually moving to Sunderland three years later.