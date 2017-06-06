AC Milan confirm imminent arrival of Liverpool and Arsenal target
Serie A giants AC Milan have confirmed they expect to secure the signing of reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg.
The Swiss left-back has coveted interest from Premier League sides for a number of years after establish a fine reputation for himself in Germany, but Milan have claimed on Twitter that they have won the race to sign him.
Upon his arrival in Milan to complete the deal, Rodriguez told reporters: “I am very happy to be here. I have not yet spoken to [manager Vincenzo] Montella. Forza Milan!”
It’s another strong move in a busy summer for Milan, who are hoping to use money from new Chinese investors to restore them to the upper echelons of Serie A.
Villarreal centre-back Mateo Musacchip and Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie have already arrived, while Montella has also penned a new deal with the club.