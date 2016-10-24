AC Milan defender has no interest in Chelsea switch

Alessio Romagnoli has dismissed rumours he could swap AC Milan for Chelsea in January.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Italy international Romagnoli, with Antonio Conte understood to be keen to strengthen his defence further.

The Blues missed out on a host of defenders in the summer, including Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, eventually re-signing David Luiz and Marcos Alonso on deadline day.

And while Chelsea have impressed since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation, Roman Abramovich is expected to bankroll further transfers in January, although 21-year-old Romagnoli suggests he wont be one of the players arriving at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m happy here, I’m happy and I hope to stay in Italy,” Romagnoli told Premium Sport.

Romagnoli has made eight appearances for Milan in Serie A this term, with the side currently sitting just two points behind league leaders Juventus.