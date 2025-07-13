AC Milan discuss signing Real Madrid defender in internal meetings – sources

AC Milan are interested in signing Fran Garcia from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there are two other left-backs on the radar of the Italian giants.

Milan are on the hunt for a new left-back in the summer transfer window following Theo Hernandez’s move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Serie A giants had been looking to bring in Archie Brown as a replacement for the 27-year-old France international, but the 23-year-old Englishman joined Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce instead.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Milan are now looking at a possible deal for Madrid and Spain international left-back Garcia.

TEAMtalk understands that Garcia’s name is gaining more and more interest at Milan.

The left-back played regularly for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scoring one goal and giving one assist in six matches for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Garcia also made 24 starts in LaLiga under Carlo Ancelotti last season, but he remains open to a move away from Spain in the coming weeks.

Madrid are set to sign 22-year-old left-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer, with Alonso also having Ferland Mendy in his squad.

TEAMtalk understands that in recent days, Sergio Reguilon was offered to Milan.

The 28-year-old Spanish left-back is now a free agent after his time with Tottenham Hotspur, but Milan are not fully convinced and are looking at other profiles.

Internally, Milan have recently discussed Emerson Palmieri, currently under contract with West Ham United until 2026.

Another option is Fabiano Parisi, the 24-year-old left-back from Fiorentina who is well known in Serie A and appreciated by the club’s management.

Milan have not yet made a final decision, but Palmieri, Parisi, and Garcia are currently among the most discussed names in the internal meetings. The search continues for the perfect player to fill Hernandez’s role.

