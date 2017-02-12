AC Milan eye huge deal for star Premier League duo

AC Milan are reportedly lining up a shock double move for two Premier League stars as they look to return to Europe’s elite.

According to the Daily Express, the Italian giants are set to make offers for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku under the incoming Chinese ownership.

The Daily Express claims that Milan will offer £45m for Chile forward Sanchez, 28, who is stalling on signing a new contract to stay at the Emirates.

The club’s new Chinese owners Sino-Europe are apparently ready to pay Alexis Sanchez the £250,000 that Arsenal are seemingly hesitant to offer.

Rivals Juventus are also believed known to be admirers of Sanchez, with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid keeping an eye on the situation too.

Meanwhile, reports in the Daily Star claim that the Rossoneri have told Everton to “name their price” for Belgian frontman Lukaku.

The report claims that Everton value Lukaku at around £75m, a fee that will not trouble the San Siro club due to their new cash-strapped ownership.

The club’s investors have a summer budget of £140m, and would likely have to part with the majority of it to secure two of the Premier League’s star players.