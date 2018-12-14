AC Milan are targeting a young Chelsea star in January in addition to Cesc Fabregas, according to reports.

The Serie A giants are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in midfield, with regulars Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura out until the New Year.

Fabregas, 31, has long been a target of the Serie A giants, but it’s only now – with the player approaching the end of his Stamford Bridge contract – that the club have been in a position to open negotiations with Chelsea keen to keep the player.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri revealed last week that he still hopes to talk Chelsea into handing the player an extended deal, though that would go against the club’s policy of handing long-term deals to players approaching the latter stages of their career.

According to Calciomercato, Milan sporting director Leonardo will be given the green light to open talks with Fabregas just as soon as the club’s president Roman Abramovich has cleared the way for the player to move on.

However, Turin-based paper Tuttosport are claiming that Fabregas is not the only Chelsea midfielder on their wishlist, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also being eyed.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace earned a spot in the England squad at the World Cup in Russia, but has made just six Premier League appearances this season under Maurizio Sarri.

Milan have already taken Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan for the season, and they are hoping they can use their good relationship with the Blues once again.