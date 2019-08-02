AC Milan facing decision over moves for Liverpool, Celtic stars

AC Milan are reportedly deciding whether to move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren or Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer this summer.

The Serie A giants snapped up Leo Duarte from Flamengo on a five-year deal for a fee of around €11million, with the 23-year-old becoming the fifth summer signing in the process, but it would appear that they are not done there.

Indeed a report from TMW (via MilanNews.it) states that Mateo Musacchio could be sold if an offer of €18million arrives to help Milan recoup a capital gain.

Talks were held with the agent of Reds defender Lovren earlier in the week, however his €4m-a-year salary – plus the €15m transfer fee – makes it a costly operation.

Meanwhile, the report claims that contact also been made regarding 21-year-old Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic.

Milan are seemingly insistent on signing young players that can be developed – so, as it stands, the club’s hierarchy have a straight choice between the vastly experienced Lovren or the potential of Ajer, as reported by Sempre Milan.

 

