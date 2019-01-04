AC Milan hatch plan to derail Liverpool bid for Cagliari star

AC Milan are reportedly hatching a plan to beat Liverpool to the signing of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Milan or on the hunt for central midfield reinforcements and have a high opinion of the 21-year-old, who could prove to be a better value for money option than Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas and Barcelona’s Denis Suarez – all of whom have been linked with a move to the San Siro in recent months.

Barella, who has won four senior caps for Italy, is one of Serie A’s top emerging talents and has previously caught the eye of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, the report on Calciomercato claims that Milan sporting director Leonardo is plotting to make a move for Barella in the summer, when they can focus on younger targets rather than older, more experienced options in January.

Barella, who is rated at around £40.7m, has also been recently linked with a move to Chelsea – although the Blues are thought to have turned their interest to Milan star Franck Kessie, who could be available for around £36m.

