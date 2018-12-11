AC Milan have Liverpool, Man Utd strikers on January target list

AC Milan have drawn up a list of potential striker signings with Marcus Rashford and Divock Origi included, according to a report in Italy.

Milan did try and lure Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro from LA Galaxy, but sporting director Leonardo revealed the former Sweden hitman has agreed to stay with the MLS club.

“He gave his word to Galaxy that he would stay if they satisfied his conditions, and they did so,” said Leonardo, who also confirmed Milan were in the market for a midfielder, as well as a new striker.

“It would have been a really lovely story because it would have given a significant weight to the team. We can’t deny that both parties thought of it, but it will not be possible.”

And, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marcus Rashford and Divock Origi are now on Milan’s list of targets.

Rashford is far from a first-team regular at Man Utd under Jose Mourinho and Milan are mulling over a move for the England forward.

Liverpool striker Origi, who recently climbed off the bench to score the winner against Everton, has seen his chances limited and her is yet to start a first-team game this season.

The Italian source though report that Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella, who is out of contract in the summer, is believed to be Milan’s No. 1 target.

They claim that Quagliarella is the “most logical solution” for Milan after their bid to re-sign Ibrahimovic hit the buffers.