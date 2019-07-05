AC Milan in swap talks for Wolves star linked with £100m Liverpool move

AC Milan and Wolves are in talks over a possible swap deal involving Andre Silva and Ruben Neves, reports in Italy claim.

Recent speculation has suggested that new Milan boss Marco Giampaolo has factored Silva into the Rossoneri’s plans for next season, but that hasn’t stopped interested clubs from making offers.

The Portuguese striker moved to Seville last summer on a loan with the right of redemption set at €38million, but things turned sour after a good start to life in Andalusia, which has seemingly confirmed his return to San Siro.

Milan-based newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier in the week that Southampton have made their move for the former Porto man, but their offer a loan with an option to buy for €18million was rejected out of hand.

Wolves meanwhile have been linked with a move for Silva in the recent past given that the player’s agent is Jorge Mendes, a man who the club have close ties to.

Now, SportMediaset are reporting that the Midlands club have made their move once again and have begun talks with Milan over a swap deal.

As a counterpart, Wolves’ star midfielder Neves could go in the other direction, who has been one of – if not their most – crucial players in the last two years.

Neves, a Portugal international team-mate of Silva, netted four goals and added three assists last season under Nuno Espirito Santo as Wolves finished an impressive seventh place on their return to the top flight.

Last year, reports claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was working on a deal to sign Neves, who is under contract at Molineux until 2022.

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders fuelled rumours of a possible move in April by confirming that he is the kind of player that the Reds would go for.

Neves has previously been the subject of reported interest from both Manchester clubs, with City particularly keen on signing him after missing out on targets Jorginho and Fred last summer, though reports in February suggested he could cost £100m.

