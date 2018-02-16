AC Milan join race for major Man Utd, Arsenal summer target

AC Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign top Manchester United and Arsenal target Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Germany star has been continually linked with a move from the Bundesliga giants and is aware that the summer of 2019 will probably be his last chance to secure a possible exit when his contract with the club is up.

The 28-year-old only returned to action last weekend after eight months out with a knee ligament injury and is hoping to play a major role in Dortmund’s hunt for silverware in the remaining months of the season.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

However, Reus admitted earlier in the season that he is unsure what the future holds: “There are four or five international clubs who interest me. On May 31 next year, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

“I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019. But, of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”

More from Planet Sport: The future stars of tennis. (Tennis365)

Both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho are said to have a keen interest in the player, but it would now appear that Milan are also in the hunt for the former Borussia Monchengladbach star, according to Calciomercato.

For their part, Dortmund are not actively looking to sell the winger, although the report does go on to state that they would consider offers in the region of €50m for Reus.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.