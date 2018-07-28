AC Milan, Juventus plot huge €120m deal involving three Chelsea targets

AC Milan are reportedly closing in on a double swoop for two Chelsea targets as which would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Juventus.

According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan have found an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday have backed up claims from respected Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio on Friday, who stated that Milan are closing in signing both Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus.

The Argentinian striker looks set to arrive on a paid loan, valued at €20m. AC Milan would then have to buy the player next summer, for a fee of €35m, thus making it €55m in total.

Now the Rossoneri will have to agree on Higuain’s salary, although Gazzetta state that the distance between the parties has decreased significantly.

The former Napoli star’s move to Milan would also unlock the swap deal between Leonardo Bonucci (valued at €35m) and Caldara (€30m), as there is an agreement in principle between Milan and Juventus.

Chelsea have been linked with moves for both Caldara and Higuain this summer, while Bonucci has also been mentioned as a possible target.

