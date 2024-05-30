AC Milan: Legend endorses Man City signing in huge double coup to release star from shackles

Luca Toni has told AC Milan to go after Julian Alvarez if he wants to get off Manchester City's bench

Italian football legend Luca Toni feels AC Milan should look to prise Julian Alvarez from Manchester City if he “no longer wants to stay on the bench”, with the signing of Rodrygo also mentioned.

Were he not in a side saturated with as much talent as City, Alvarez would surely be putting up phenomenal numbers. But the potential to be great in Pep Guardiola’s side is tough given the amount of superstars around him.

Indeed, in 36 Premier League games this season, in an array of attacking positions, Alvarez scored 11 goals – being outscored by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland – and chipped in with nine assists.

Naturally, a lot of the big chances fall to the aforementioned pair given their proficiency in front of goal.

That he operates in the same areas as both of those men – Alvarez is capable up top and has regularly played as a no.10 or out wide – it is hard to stand out.

He’s been linked with some big sides previously, who have no doubt identified that he could take the next step if he’s given the chance to become the main man.

While there is no sign of him looking to leave, Italian legend Toni feels AC Milan should push to sign him if he does look for a change.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Toni wants Milan to sign Alvarez

“If Julian Alvarez no longer wants to stay on the bench, he’d be an established player who is accustomed to winning,” Toni told the Italian press.

While Alvarez started the majority of his Premier League appearances last term, in the Champions League, he was on from the start in just two games.

He was only given cameo appearances in big games such as the FA Cup final, and both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

At Milan, he would surely be allowed to have an impact on games such as those.

Toni suggests Rodrygo approach

Alvarez is not the only star man from a big club that Toni feels Milan should be going after.

With Kylian Mbappe looking likely to sign for Real Madrid, he feels Rodrygo – who just had his best season with the club but could be given less minutes once the superstar arrives – would benefit from a move to a club like Milan.

“I would sign players under contract with top clubs who don’t have enough playing time. See what Milan did with Pulisic. This is what comes to my mind when I think of Rodrygo,” Toni said.

“I would immediately sign him if he were to leave Real Madrid. With Mbappé joining Madrid, there will be competition on the wings, so it would be better to be a protagonist at Milan.

“I’d join a top club like Milan rather than stay on the bench at another club.”

Whether this season’s second-placed Serie A side heed the advice of the legendary figure of Toni on the big transfers remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe: Four superstars who may have to leave Real Madrid if blockbuster free transfer goes through