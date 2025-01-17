AC Milan have reportedly enquired about Chelsea star Joao Felix as their move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford continues to stall.

Rashford shocked the footballing world when he admitted he was “ready for a new challenge”, effectively suggesting he wanted a Man Utd exit.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, the Saudi Pro League, and more, but for the time being, he remains a Red Devils player.

Reports suggest a move for the England international Rashford, who has not played for United for more than a month under new head coach Ruben Amorim, to Milan is not progressing – causing the Italian giants to change tack.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Milan have made ‘contact’ with Chelsea over a loan move for utility man Felix. Despite new Rossoneri boss Sergio Conceicao being keen on signing the 25-year-old, who both use the agent Jorge Mendes, the Blues are said to have rejected a loan proposal.

That may not deter Milan in the long term, though, as according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they hope to repeat the trick they pulled off when signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for £17m (€20m, $20.7m) in 2023.

Felix, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for £46.3m (€54.8m, $56.35m) last summer, would not go for anything near that price but if he continues to struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese could be on the move again.

DON’T MISS: Jose Mourinho enters talks to sign expensive Chelsea flop for Fenerbahce, with exit ‘very close’

What to do with Felix?

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Chelsea are open to offers for some of their players, and Felix falls into that category.

The former Barcelona loanee has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring seven and bagging two assists along the way.

But just nine of those have been starts, with Felix, whose contract runs until 2030 and there is an option for an extra year, making the starting XI for a Premier League game on a paltry three occasions this season.

The Portugal international has had to play second fiddle to Cole Palmer, something head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged earlier this season.

“The only thing I’ve said since the start of this season is that it is difficult to play him [Felix] with so many attacking players,” said the Italian.

“In my idea it means that if Joao plays, it means Cole doesn’t play. Or, if Joao plays he has to play with Cole together, but it depends on the game.”

An intriguing few months lie ahead for Felix, who is in his second stint at Chelsea after an underwhelming loan spell in 2023.

Chelsea transfer roundup: Garnacho bombshell, Guehi return?

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea and TEAMtalk can reveal how the winger feels about leaving Man United for one of their rivals.

Our sources state the Argentine would be open to a Blues move if it gets him closer to his dream of playing for Real Madrid one day. But to do that he needs regular football, and that may be more likely at United.

TEAMtalk also confirmed that Chelsea are considering bringing back former academy product and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to bolster their backline in January.

The Eagles, who already lost loanee Trevoh Chalobah to the Blues this week, will want to keep the 24-year-old until this summer and will try to get as close to £70m (€82.9m, $85.2m) for his services.

Finally, Chelsea have received an offer from Borussia Dortmund for Renato Veiga, who could leave the west London team just six months after arriving from FC Basel.

Who has been Chelsea’s biggest flop of the Todd Boehly era?