Serie A side seeking to lure Chelsea into transfer folly with talks scheduled

An Italian side are aiming to lure Chelsea into dropping their asking price for a star who has made a mighty impression this season, per a report.

On the back of being the biggest English spenders in last summer’s transfer window, Chelsea are once again expected to splash the cash in the upcoming months. Thomas Tuchel oversaw a remarkable resurgence since taking over from Frank Lampard in January. As such, the German will be backed to remodel the Blues’ playing personnel in his image.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of high profile targets, most notably in the forward ranks.

A shock swoop for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane was mooted with the striker increasingly unhappy with the club treading water.

Elsewhere, the club were reportedly hoping to capitalise on Inter Milan’s financial plight by acquiring impressive right-wingback Achraf Hakimi. That deal appears to have hit turbulence after another European heavyweight were said to be in ‘advanced’ talks.

Nevertheless, if Tuchel’s side are to secure multiple major transfers, several initial exits would ease the financial burden.

One such player who could depart is rising centre-half Fikayo Tomori.

The 22-year-old left London for Milan on a six-month loan in January. Since the switch, Tomori played a pivotal role in the Rossoneri’s backline. His displays helped secure Champions League football for the first time in seven years.

AC are understood to be keen to turn the temporary move permanent, though Chelsea are notoriously tough negotiators.

Now, online outlet Sport Witness (citing Tuttosport) report that Milan are aiming to lure Chelsea into a bargain deal by dragging down the previously agreed ‘€28m purchase clause.’

Talks are said to be pencilled in for Monday. And per their limited budget, Milan will do all they can to twist Chelsea’s arm.

Should the Blues not play ball, Milan appear likely to pay the fee in full if given no other choice. Clearly impressed by his short loan spell, the club are well aware there are few ‘defenders of his kind’ on the open market.

Chelsea in club-record transfer talks

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku will make a decision on his future after Euro 2020 after Chelsea reportedly held talks with the striker’s agent.

Both Chelsea and Manchester have been linked with a move for the 30-goal forward. And as per Corriere dello Sport, the newly-crowned Serie A champions are in fact willing to sell – but only if the price is right. They have stated Lukaku will be allowed to leave should anyone match their €120m (£102.9m) asking price.

And now Het Laatste Nieuws report that Chelsea have made a move be reaching out to Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello. Lukaku is contracted until 2024. Nevertheless, the Belgian source claim he will resolve his future with the Nerazzurri after the European Championships.

Furthermore, “Chelsea has already put a line to his agent.” but have yet to make a concrete offer, however a transfer is possible.

