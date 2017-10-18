AC Milan make contact with Santos star, Man Utd target

AC Milan have made first contact for Manchester United target Lucas Lima, according to reports in Italy.

The Brazilian will be available for transfer once the winter transfer window opens in Europe for the month of January, with the Rossoneri tipped to make an advance.

Manchester United and Barcelona are two of the clubs that have previously been linked to the player over the summer transfer window, with Italian clubs Roma and Inter Milan also reportedly having made enquiries.

However, only Fenerbahçe and Crystal Palace made concrete offers – both of which were rejected by the player and his agent Luccas Badia.

Now, Italian outlet Sky Italia are claiming that Milan have made initial contact with Badia, seemingly attracted by the possibility of landing him for free.

Lucas Lima remains an integral part of Santos, with three goals in 36 games so far for the Paulista club in the 2017 season.