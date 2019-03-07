AC Milan have entered the race to sign Fiorentina’s in-demand wideman Federico Chiesa, claims a report in Italy.

Tuttosport believe that Milan are interested in the 21-year-old winger, who has been in sparkling form for the Viola this term.

Chiesa has scored 11 goals and grabbed eight assists in all competitions this season, sparking reported interest from a host of English and Italian clubs.

Should the Rossoneri opt to make a formal offer for 11-cap Italy international, they are likely to face competition from Roma, Juventus, Inter and Napoli.

Last month the Corriere dello Sport claimed Manchester United were interested in the player, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City also firmly in the hunt to sign the Fiorentina star.

United were believed to be lining up the Azzurri star to replace Alexis Sanchez with the Italian paper claiming Chiesa was their no. 1 summer target.

Liverpool and Chelsea were also linked with the player last summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport though claimed Fiorentina had tried to put off suitors by raising his asking price for Cheisa to €70million.

Fiorentina’s joint-owner Diego Della Valle claimed in June that there is no reason for Chiesa to leave.

“I don’t know anything, I can talk as a fan, but the President is my brother Andrea,” he told FirenzeViola.it.

“The lad is looking great, plus he has the perfect father. He’s happy at Fiorentina. Where else should he go?”