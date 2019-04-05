AC Milan on a mission to snatch main man from Tottenham

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly ready to try and prise Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham this summer.

Milan are hoping to secure a Champions League spot under Gennaro Gattuso, but that is by no means certain as multiple sides are fighting for that all-important fourth spot.

However, if Milan fail to qualify then Corriere della Sera claims that Gattuso will be out and that chief executive Ivan Gazidis is apparently a fan of Pochettino as the next appointment.

Pochettino has been in charge of the north London giants since 2014 and has guided them into the Champions League places in three of his fours seasons, while also challenging the Premier League’s elite on a tight budget.

The report goes on to state that Milan will push hard to try and tempt the Argentine, who was also linked with Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane’s recent return, to move to Serie A this summer.

Milan are reportedly the subject of a potential takeover from the Qatar Investment Authority group – who own PSG – and are looking to push the boat out by appointing one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded managers.

Spurs, however, have the 47-year-old tied down until 2023, have just moved into their brand new £1bn stadium and are ready to finally spend some money in the summer transfer window to help keep Pochettino at the helm.